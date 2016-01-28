Hunting and fishing, sports, food, beer, and power tools, we have everything to indulge in the ultimate man day with all your buddies. Make plans to join us at the Holiday Inn Expo Center.
General admission is $15 online or $20 at the door. Or take a break in the exclusive VIP Breaktime Lounge where free food will be provided. VIP tickets are $50 online and there are only 100 VIP tickets available! As a VIP, you will be entered to win exclusive prizes as well as a free t-shirt and a free subscription to Inside Columbia magazine for 1 year!
The first 500 people who arrive at the Man Show will receive a special swag bag with goodies from our sponsors!
Tickets are non-refundable. For a General Admission ticket, the cost of children (13 and under) are free. If you purchase a VIP ticket and would like your child (who is 13 or under) to join you in the VIP lounge, a VIP ticket would need to be purchased for the child.
Even if your target customer isn’t just men, this event provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to grab the attention of this highly sought-after demographic! Gyms, weightlifting, exercise, health stores, hunting, fishing, tools, restaurants and bars, car dealerships, technology, video games, and sports! If men are interested in your business, it belongs at The Man Show!
All contestants for the raffle prizes/contests that we (Zimmer Radio & Marketing Group) host, will need to be over the age of 18, unless otherwise specified.