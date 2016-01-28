Get tickets

The Mid-Missouri expo for everything manly!

August 1, 2020 | 10am - 3pm

Manliest Event of the Year

The Como Man Show


Hunting and fishing, sports, food, beer, and power tools, we have everything to indulge in the ultimate man day with all your buddies. Make plans to join us at the Holiday Inn Expo Center.

If you’re a man, you’re not going to want to miss this event for everything manly in Columbia, Missouri!
  • Dozens of booths and activities just for men
  • Prize drawings every hour
  • T-shirt for every VIP ticket buyer
  • Wing Eating Contest
  • Smash Zone
  • Beard Competition
  • Delicious food and drinks from local Columbia establishments. Plus more drinks available for purchase!
  • Video games, live music, technology, sports, and more!

Ticket Info

$20 at the door $15 Online $50 VIP

General admission is $15 online or $20 at the door. Or take a break in the exclusive VIP Breaktime Lounge where free food will be provided. VIP tickets are $50 online and there are only 100 VIP tickets available! As a VIP, you will be entered to win exclusive prizes as well as a free t-shirt and a free subscription to Inside Columbia magazine for 1 year!

The first 500 people who arrive at the Man Show will receive a special swag bag with goodies from our sponsors!


Tickets are non-refundable. For a General Admission ticket, the cost of children (13 and under) are free. If you purchase a VIP ticket and would like your child (who is 13 or under) to join you in the VIP lounge, a VIP ticket would need to be purchased for the child.

Aug 1, 2020

10am - 3pm

Holiday Inn Expo Center

2200 Interstate 70 Dr SW
Columbia, MO 65201

Sponsors

Academy Sports
M&M Golf Cars
Graf & Sons
Dept of Health & Senior Services Bureau of Environmental Epidemiology
Missouri Valley Archery & Outdoor
Truman VA

Become a sponsor or exhibitor

Even if your target customer isn’t just men, this event provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to grab the attention of this highly sought-after demographic! Gyms, weightlifting, exercise, health stores, hunting, fishing, tools, restaurants and bars, car dealerships, technology, video games, and sports! If men are interested in your business, it belongs at The Man Show!

Contact us about how you can build your business’ brand awareness.

Exhibitors


  • Creative Audio
  • Mobility Worldwide
  • F&A Cycle
  • Align Chiropractic
  • Lost Valley Lake Resort
  • Country Meat Shop
  • Columbia Memorial Stair Climb
  • Culligan Water Conditioning of Mid-Missouri
  • Continental Siding Supply
  • Renova Medical Center
  • Premier portable buildings/Outdoor REC of Fulton
  • Missouri Valley Archery & Outdoor
  • Hooligan Charitable Riding Group

Win prizes


All contestants for the raffle prizes/contests that we (Zimmer Radio & Marketing Group) host, will need to be over the age of 18, unless otherwise specified.